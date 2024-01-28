At least 165 Gazans were killed and 290 injured in the last 24 hours throughout the Gaza Strip by Israeli bombings, particularly in the Khan Yunis areawhere “intense fighting” takes place according to the Army.

On day 114 of the Israeli military offensive on the enclave, 26,422 deaths and more than 65,000 injuries have already been recorded. in addition to some 8,000 missing under the rubble, according to the latest count by the Hamas-controlled Gaza Health Ministry.

Ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra warned that there are victims “under the rubble and on the roads, while the occupation prevents ambulances and security teams from civil defense come to your aid”.

The Israeli Army today confirmed “intense fighting” in the Khan Younis area, in the south, with the armed wing of Hamas and other militias; while the Gaza Ministry of Health has reported that the hospitals in the area are in a critical situation due to the siege and attacks by Israeli troops.

The Nasser hospital, located in the city of Khan Yunis and the main one in the entire south of the enclave, is about to be out of service: the Ministry of Health has warned that there is a shortage of reserves of blood units, that there is only four days' worth of fuel left to power the generators and that the water tanks are damaged by shrapnel from the Israeli attacks, causing water shortages and leaks in the building.

Last night, 150 bodies had to be buried in a common grave in the hospital courtyard, given the difficulties in getting out of it due to the almost week-long siege imposed by Israeli troops.

In Khan Yunis, the Al Amal hospital, managed by the Palestinian Red Crescent, is also under military siege, and where surgical operations cannot be carried out before the lack of oxygen pumps.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported the deaths of dozens of civilians in air and artillery strikes in both Khan Yunis and Gaza City, where Israeli warplanes attacked a family residence of the Salmi family in the Zaytun neighborhood. killing at least 8 people.

Wafa also noted that there were artillery attacks by Israeli forces against a civilian home in the Jura al Aqad neighborhood, in the west of Khan Yunis.

Humanitarian agencies working in the Strip have warned that the cold and torrential rains of recent weeks have aggravated the difficult situation of displaced people in camps and shelters throughout the enclave, where tents have been flooded, damaging blankets, mattresses, etc. and warm clothing.

Both the Gaza Ministry and the UN have warned of the risk of famine in the Strip, which already affects more than 800,000 people.

Almost two million people, 90% of the population of the Strip are displaced necessarily because of the bombings; and more than 65,000 homes have been destroyed or left uninhabitable and some 290,000 have suffered damage, according to official data.

The overcrowding of the population, which is now largely concentrated in Rafah, has also caused an alarming increase in epidemics: the Ministry of Health has registered more than 180,000 cases of acute respiratory infections, 136,418 of diarrhea – in children under five years of age increased from 48,000 to 71,000 in just one week in December -, 55,472 from scabies and lice, 38,010 of dermatitis, 5,330 of chickenpox and 4,683 of jaundice.

EFE