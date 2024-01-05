At least 162 people died and 296 were injured in the last 24 hours in Gaza in attacks by the Israeli Army, the Ministry of Health of the Palestinian Strip reported this Friday.

“The Israeli occupation commits 15 massacres against families in the Gaza Strip, leaving 162 martyrs and 296 injured during the last 24 hours,” according to a statement from the ministry, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas.

The Israeli military offensive launched in Gaza in response to a surprise attack carried out by Hamas in Israeli territory on October 7 has so far caused the death of 22,600 people and the wounding of 57,910, according to the ministry.



The official Palestinian Wafa agency reported numerous Israeli attacks along the coastal enclavelike one with five dead in a drone bombing of a cemetery near the Jabalia refugee camp in northern Gaza.

“Israeli occupation planes and artillery continued to bomb houses, residential buildings and tents of displaced people in Khan Younis, in the south of the Strip, which caused the death of at least eight citizens and injuries to others,” according to this medium.

In the town of Zawaida, in the center of the coastal enclave, at least two Gazans were killed in a bombing of homes by Israeli aircraft, while three other people were killed and five wounded in the Mawasi al-Qarara area, in the south, among other attacks cited by Wafa.

More than 360,000 reserve soldiers were mobilized after the war broke out on October 7. Photo: Israeli Army/AFP

In addition, Israeli artillery attacked refugee camps such as Maghazi and Bureij and Israeli warships fired on beaches in Deir al Balah, in the center of the enclave.

For its part, the Israeli Army reported attacks by land, sea and air against about a hundred Hamas targets, including command centers, military posts, projectile launchers and weapons warehouses.

In a statement, he claimed to have eliminated a terrorist “cell” that was trying to attack an Israeli tank in Bureij, in an operation of ground troops with air support, and to have killed alleged militants of the Islamist group in combat in Khan Yunis, in the south, where his troops destroyed rocket launchers aimed at Israel.

Israeli forces also attacked a laboratory with chemicals to produce weapons, access to tunnels used by Hamas and launch sites for anti-tank and anti-aircraft missiles, in operations in central Gaza in which they found numerous weapons and explosives.

Israeli aviation destroyed “explosive-laden buildings and observation posts,” according to an Army statement. The armed wing of Hamas, the Al-Qassam Brigades, reported “fierce fighting” against the Israeli Army in different parts of Gaza, such as Khan Yunis, where they claimed to have hit three Israeli tanks with projectiles.

Israel declared war on Hamas, which de facto controls the Strip, on October 7, after a massive attack by the Islamist group that included the launching of rockets and the simultaneous infiltration of thousands of militiamen who massacred some 1,200 people and kidnapped another 250 in towns near Gaza.

The Israeli Army launched a strong offensive against the Palestinian enclave, where it is feared that in addition to the deaths confirmed by the Gazan authorities, some 8,000 people may be missing under the rubble of buildings destroyed in the bombings.

EFE