(Reuters) – At least 16 people drowned after a boat capsized in Malappuram district in India’s southern state of Kerala, the state’s fisheries and port development minister V. Abdurahiman said on Sunday.

Twelve bodies had been identified, he told reporters at the crash site, adding that the death toll was likely to rise because the boat had become stuck in the mud and was being lifted and broken open to rescue those trapped inside.

“Dismayed at the loss of life due to boat accident in Malappuram, Kerala,” Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi said in a tweet.

(Reporting by Jyoti Narayan and Jose Devasia)