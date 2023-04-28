At least 16 civilians in Ukraine were killed early Friday morning in the first large-scale Russian missile attack since March. Most of the casualties occurred when a rocket hit a nine-story apartment complex in the central Ukrainian city of Uman, 200 kilometers south of Kyiv. According to Ukrainian Interior Minister Ihor Klymenko At least 14 people were killed in Umanincluding two children. At least seventeen people were injured. More than a hundred people lived in the building.

In the city of Dnipro, a mother and her three-year-old daughter were killed when a rocket hit a home, Mayor Boris Filatov reported.

President Volodymyr Zelensky said in a comment on Twitter expresses horror at “another night of Russian terror.” One tweet included pictures of the rescue operation in Uman, another showed moving images of the affected building. “Evil can be stopped by weapons – our defenders do it,” Zelensky wrote. “And it can be stopped by sanctions – global sanctions need to be expanded.” Zelensky mentioned at least thirteen deaths.

Last attack was on March 9

The last massive Russian missile and drone attacks on Ukrainian cities were on March 9 this year. According to the Ukrainian Air Force 21 of Russia’s 23 cruise missiles and two drones were shot down on Friday morning. The missiles are said to have been fired by Russian fighter jets over the Caspian Sea. Eleven missiles are said to have been shot down in the skies above Kyiv. No casualties or damage were reported from the capital.

It is as yet unknown whether Ukraine used Western Patriot missiles in Friday morning’s air defenses. This advanced system is supplied by Germany, the Netherlands and the United States. The Ukrainian Defense Minister Oleksi Reznikov reported on April 19 that the Patriots had arrived in Ukraine.

The number of Russian missile attacks on Ukraine has fallen sharply in the course of this year, partly because Russian supplies are not infinite. In October last year, Russia fired its first hail of cruise missiles at Ukrainian targets, mostly targeting electricity and water supplies and other civilian infrastructure. During the winter, these waves of attacks were repeated regularly, with the apparent aim of leaving the Ukrainian population out in the cold and breaking morale. Thousands of villages and towns were left without gas, electricity and water.

Partly due to an ever-improving Ukrainian air defense, the effect of the Russian attacks slowly diminished. The latest missile strike comes as Ukrainian forces prepare for a spring offensive. Russian attacks along the front line have steadily declined in recent weeks.

Defensive positions

In most places along the almost thousand kilometer long front, Russian troops are now taking up defensive positions, awaiting the Ukrainian offensive. Only near the town of Bachmut would Russian troops still be on the attack. The almost destroyed city in the Donbas is largely in Russian hands.

Defense Minister Reznikov said Friday morning that Ukraine has completed its preparations for the counter-offensive against the Russian occupiers. He did not give a date when the counterattack will begin. In recent months, thousands of Ukrainian soldiers in Europe and the US have been trained to handle the Western equipment and to use it in a “linked arms” operation: a battle in which air power, main battle tanks, infantry and artillery are deployed together and in a coordinated manner. .

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Thursday that Ukraine’s allies have delivered virtually all of the tanks and infantry fighting vehicles they promised. It would concern 1,550 combat vehicles, 230 tanks and other equipment.

Reznikov said on Friday that the equipment received by Ukraine will serve as an “iron fist”.