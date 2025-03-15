At least 16 people have died in the United States in storms in Missouri, Texas and Arkansas After several tornadoes swept the southern half of the country, where the tornado outbreak is expected to continue during the afternoon and night on Saturday.

In Missouri, the authorities reported at least Ten deaths After almost 20 tornadoes whipped the state. Arkansas recorded a preliminary figure of three deaths and 29 injured after a storm.

Finally, the local Texas media reported three deaths due to car accidents For strong winds and dust storms.

Since Friday night they have been reported 25 Tornadoes in the center of the United Statesaccording to the newspaper The Washington Post.

In addition, there is a level 5 risk, the highest, of Thoroughies Severas in Mississippi and Alabama until Sunday morning.

There is also a general risk of 5 that affects more than 3.3 million people and includes the cities of Jackson and Hattiesburg, in Mississippi, and Birmingham and Tuscaloosa, in Alabama.

As well as a moderate level 4 risk that affects others 9.3 million people In New Orleans, Alabama and Georgia.

“Patrol and local agencies are working tirelessly to help those who need it and evaluate damage. We urge residents to Stay away from areas with debris, Be attentive to the affected electrical cables and follow the local updates of regional emergency services, “said the Missouri road patrol.