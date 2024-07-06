At least 16 people have been killed and 75 injured in an Israeli attack on an UNRWA school in the Nuseirat refugee camp in the central Gaza Strip, the Gaza Ministry of Health confirmed.

The attacked school, Al Jaouni, was home to some 2,000 displaced people, According to UNRWA, the Gaza government, controlled by the Palestinian Islamist group Hamas, puts the figure at 7,000 displaced people.

“The Israeli occupation army committed a new massacre in the Nuseirat camp on Saturday afternoon, by bombing the Al Jaouni school, where there are approximately 7,000 displaced people, with fighter planes,” the Gaza government said.

The Israeli military confirmed that its Air Force attacked “several terrorists operating in structures located in the area of ​​UNRWA’s Al Jaouni school in the central Gaza Strip.” “This location served as a hideout and operational infrastructure from which they directed and carried out attacks against troops,” it added.

The military said it had taken “numerous measures to mitigate the risk of harming civilians” and accused Hamas of systematically violating international law and using civilians as human shields.

“The Air Force carried out a precise strike against the launcher and prior to the strike, measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including warnings to the population in the area, as well as the assessment of real-time intelligence.

The Gaza Civil Defense reported that between 800,000 and 1 million civilians are trapped in the center of the Gaza Strip, which has been the target of Israeli attacks in recent hours.

“We provide the Israeli army with the coordinates of schools hosting displaced people twice a day,” said a UNRWA spokesman in Gaza, who explained that the school attacked today is one of the most overcrowded in the area.

According to the Gazan government, this is the “43rd massacre committed by the occupation during the genocidal war in the Nuseirat camp,” where 250,000 people currently live, including residents and displaced persons.

“Since the beginning of the genocidal war, the occupation has bombed more than 17 schools and displacement and shelter centres in Nuseirat refugee camp,” he added.

This morning, Israel carried out a series of attacks in the central area of ​​al-Flat, particularly in Nuseirat, killing at least 25 people, including five journalists.

This morning’s attacks targeted the Nuseirat camp, including UNRWA schools, Deir al Balah, but also the Bureij and Maghazi camps, all in the central part of the Strip.

Regarding its attacks in the centre, the army only reported one attack on a rocket launcher located “near civilian shelters” in the Deir al Balah area.

“The Air Force carried out a precise strike against the launcher and prior to the strike, measures were taken to mitigate the risk of harming civilians, including warnings to the population in the area as well as assessing real-time intelligence,” it said this morning.

Since the start of the war in Gaza, some 38,100 Palestinians have been killed in nearly nine months, more than 70 percent of them women and children, and more than 87,700 have been wounded, according to the Hamas-controlled Ministry of Health.

Israel confirms Hezbollah’s withdrawal

The Israeli army confirmed on Saturday that it had killed an air defense commander of the Shiite militia Hezbollah, Maitham Mustafa Al Ataar, in Baalbek, in northeastern Lebanon, some 80 kilometers from the border with Israel.

“Recently, the Air Force operated in the Baalbek area to attack and eliminate terrorist Meitham Mustafa Altaar, a key operative in Hezbollah’s Air Defense Unit,” a military statement said.

Al-Ataar, whose death was also confirmed by Hezbollah, led many of the unit’s activities and was involved in planning and carrying out numerous attacks against the State of Israel, the army said.

“He also flew to Iran several times, where he gained knowledge and helped strengthen the Iranian terrorist organization Hezbollah’s strength and weapons arsenal,” he added.

Israel said the elimination of Al Ataar “significantly harms the capabilities of Hezbollah’s Air Defense Unit.”

On Thursday, Hezbollah launched its biggest attack on Israel since October, firing more than 200 rockets and 20 explosive drones along the entire border, in retaliation for the death of a senior commander of the group, Mohamed Nasser, the day before in an Israeli attack in the Tyre area, southern Lebanon.