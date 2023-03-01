A train crash in central Greece during the night left many dead and injured. Rescue teams try to find survivors in crashed wagons.

MAt least 16 people died when a freight train collided with a passenger train on Wednesday night in central Greece. That said a spokesman for the fire brigade on state radio (ERT). 85 people were injured.

“The search is ongoing,” the spokesman for the fire department said. Numerous hospitals have been put on alert. It was said that 350 people were on board the passenger train.

Greek television showed videos from the scene of the accident near Tempi in central Greece. Carriages of both trains were smashed. Firefighters and rescue workers were trying to find survivors in the rubble, reporters at the scene said.