At least 16 people were killed and 10 others injured in an explosion caused by a suspected gas leak in a company canteen in the Chinese city of Chongqing on Friday. This has been stated by the authorities, international news agencies report.

The blast occurred shortly after noon (local time) at a district office of Wulong District, about 75 kilometers west of central Chongqing. The building then collapsed. According to the city authorities, a gas leak is probably the cause of the explosion.

Rescuers have rescued 26 people from the rubble, 16 of them dead. The ten injured have been taken to hospital. One of them is in critical condition. According to the Chinese channel CCTV, the Chinese government has sent a team of more than 600 rescue workers to the site of the disaster.