At least 16 people died, including several children, and more than twenty were injured this Saturday when a bus overturned on a highway in Nicaragua, reported Nicaraguan Vice President Rosario Murillo.



“Nine of the 16 deceased have been identified so far,” Murillo said in a telephone message on state-run Channel 4 when reporting on the incident that occurred in the Rancho Grande municipality, department of Matagalpa, north of the capital.

According to Murillo, wife of leftist President Daniel Ortega, the preliminary version is that the pilot lost control of the vehicle carrying about 70 people and then “overturned” on a bridge.

We are “deeply moved by this misfortune that came to us this day,” lamented Murillo, who indicated that several children were among the fatalities. More than 26 people were injured.

Images released by the local press showed the yellow bus overturned and embedded in the metal railing of the bridge, in addition to the rescue of people trapped inside the vehicle and bodies placed on the road.

🇳🇮Around 15 dead and several injured left a traffic accident on the highway that goes from Waslala to Matagalpa, Nicaragua. 📌According to authorities, the bus crashed into a bridge and overturned. The driver was arrested.pic.twitter.com/WPJye7JW05 — Official ITR (@ITROriginal) December 23, 2023

AFP