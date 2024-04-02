At least 15 people were injured in an accident with a bus in the Vladimir region. This was reported on Tuesday, April 2, by the press service of the regional Ministry of Health.

“Five people were hospitalized at the Petushinsky district hospital: four are in the trauma department (moderate condition) and one more victim is in intensive care (severe stable condition),” the department said in a statement on the Vkontakte social network.

Ten more people with bruises were examined by doctors on the spot and sent home. The ministry clarified that there were no deaths in the accident.

Earlier, on April 1, it was reported that eight people died in a collision between a fast train and a regular bus in the Yaroslavl region. The train driver applied the emergency brake, but a collision could not be avoided.

As it became known later, the railway crossing dispatcher was drunk at his post. This caused the tragedy. He allowed the bus onto the tracks by raising the entry barrier and signaling permission.

A criminal case has been initiated under Part 3 of Art. 263 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation (“Violation of traffic safety rules and operation of railway transport, resulting in the death of two or more persons through negligence”). The Chairman of the Investigative Committee (IC) of Russia, Alexander Bastrykin, instructed him to report to him on the progress of the investigation into the deaths.