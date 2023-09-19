Several of the players of the Spanish soccer team who last Friday issued a statement demanding profound changes in the Spanish Soccer Federation (RFEF) after the Rubiales case and the non-consensual kiss to Jenni Hermoso have wanted to make it clear that their position has not changed. And that they will not wear the La Roja shirt again until they observe a reform of the federation structures that, according to them, do not allow them to work in adequate conditions nor respect them as women and footballers. This has been expressed by at least 15 of the 23 players included in the list offered by coach Montse Tomé at 4:30 p.m.

In that note three days ago it was not as forceful as the soccer players are now in a new statement issued six hours after the new national coach offered a list of 23 players with 19 of the 39 undersigned in Friday’s note.

This statement was spread on social networks by some of the figures from the last Women’s World Cup that Spain won on August 20 in Sydney, such as Aitana Bonmatí, Alexia Putellas, Irene Paredes or Cata Coll, in addition to others who gave up going to that tournament as Mapi León or Patri Guijarro, up to a fortnight: with María Pérez, Mariona Caldentey, Ona Batlle, Misa Rodríguez, Teresa Abelleira, Esther González, Eva Navarro, Oihane Hernández, Amaiur Sarriegi. In the note they reported that they are studying the legal consequences to which the federation exposes them by including them on a list on which they do not want to be. Only eight of the soccer players called up by Tomé did not publish any statement before midnight: Enith Salon, Laia Aleixandri, the scorer of the final, Olga Carmona, Athenea Del Castillo, María Méndez, Inma Gabarro, Rosa Márquez and Lucía García.

“What was expressed on September 15 makes clear and without any option for another interpretation our firm will not to be summoned for justified reasons. These statements are still fully valid,” they write. Furthermore, they point out, they have not transmitted any change in position to the federation.

When they were also called by coach Tomé, many of those soccer players who have not changed their minds dedicated the hours after the announcement to studying the legal consequences they face if they do not attend the call. They could be punished with fines of between 3,000 and 30,000 euros and their license could be withdrawn, for example.

A few minutes before midnight, the Association of Spanish Footballers (AFE) broadcast a statement in defense of the players. “After the calls of the Spanish women’s absolute and U-23 teams to play the Nations League and friendly matches, respectively, from the Association of Spanish Footballers we want to express our astonishment at the lack of dialogue on the part of the Royal Spanish Federation of Football in the face of the majority position of the summoned players based on arguments that must be respected,” stated the note, which continued: “It is not understood how an institution that, as it has declared in recent weeks, intends to begin a new open stage to dialogue and consensus, shows once again such a lack of consideration towards women’s football and the recently proclaimed world champions.”

The AFE also places emphasis on a call that was not held in a timely manner and points out “the lack of interest in women’s football by making the serious mistake of not communicating the list of selected players in time to their clubs, not complying with the 15 days established by FIFA.” And finish. “This conflict has reached terms that are considered intolerable and that seriously damage the image of Spanish women’s football. From AFE we appeal to the RFEF to cease its efforts to pressure the players and to consider the reason for the loss of confidence and support on the part of many of the summoned footballers.”

The national team players received multiple signs of support, including from Swedish national team players such as Filippa Angeldahl, one of the members of La Roja’s next rival in the Nations League.

