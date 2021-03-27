A dramatic operative to rescue 15 miners who were trapped by a collapse in a gold mine from the municipality of Neira, department of Caldas, in the center of the country, according to government sources.

The director of the National Mining Agency (ANM), Juan Miguel Durán, assured that the emergency care protocol was activated for the accident, which happened in an underground mine “where 15 miners are estimated to be missing.”

“A mining rescue team from the National Mining Agency traveled to the area,” the official added on Twitter.

As detailed by the Ministry of the Environment of Caldas, the landslide happened in the village of El Bosque.

The first to go to the area were firefighters from the town of Irra, in the neighboring department of Risaralda, which is closer to the accident area than the municipal seat of Neira.

Likewise, relief agencies, the Army, the Police and officials from the Mayor’s Office of Neira, a coffee-growing municipality that is located in the Colombian Central Mountain Range, about 300 kilometers from Bogotá, also travel to the area.

The rescuers will take to the area motor pumps to draw water from the mine, which apparently it flooded because it is located very close to the Cauca River, the second most important in Colombia.

On February 20, three people died and two more were injured in another accident that occurred in a mine in the municipality of Buriticá, in the department of Antioquia.

Source: EFE