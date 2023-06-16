The accident happened on the Trans Canada Highway, the highway that crosses the entire country. According to local media, a truck and a van for parent transport collided. Images show how certain one of the vehicles caught fire.

According to regional police chief Rob Hill, the bus carrying about 25 people collided with a small truck. Fifteen people were said to have died, Hill said. Mostly the elderly were on the bus.

The emergency services in the area have been turned out en masse. Two helicopter ambulances have also been deployed to transport victims to hospitals in the region.

#killed #collision #central #Canada