A member of the crew of an Airbus A220-300 of the Swiss airline was hospitalized this Monday and fourteen other people had to be treated medically after the emergency landing of the plane in the Austrian city of Grazaccording to local media reports.

The device did the route between Bucharest and Zurich with 74 passengers and five crew on board when it had to make an emergency landing in Graz, due to engine problems and the presence of smoke in the cabin, indicates the Austrian agency APA.

One crew member was injured and had to be transported by helicopter to a health centerwhile four other crew members and ten passengers had to be treated medically, APA notes without offering further details.

The Graz airport had to be closed due to that incident and the device was still on the runway at around 9:00 p.m., notes APA.