Governor Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency for parts of the state. He fears that the death toll will double and that children will not have survived the floods. More rainfall is expected in the area. “The number of deaths will end in double digits,” Beshear said in an interview with the local television station.

The area has to deal with severe storms and rain showers. The water level in the rivers was already high due to previous rainfall. The storm turned roads into rivers and houses were swept away. Images in American media show how cars are carried through the water. The army and police have been deployed to evacuate people with helicopters and boats and get them from roofs to which they have fled in haste.