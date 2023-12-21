The alleged perpetrator of a shooting was killed by the Police, after opening fire from a roof against students of the Philosophy department of the Charles University in the Czech capital. The motivations for the attack, which left at least 15 dead and caused the eviction and subsequent siege of Jan Palach Square, in the heart of the city, are still unknown.

At least 15 people died in the shooting that took place this Thursday, December 21, at the Charles University in Prague, including the alleged attacker, and dozens were injured, the Police reported.

The man, a student at the university, is believed to have acted alone, according to Interior Minister Vit Rakusan, although authorities have urged citizens, particularly neighbors, to stay safe and collaborate with police.

The shooter, whose identity is unknown, barricaded himself on the roof of the School of Arts and began shooting with a rifle equipped with a telescopic sight, even after law enforcement had already arrived at the scene.

Witnesses claim to have also heard an explosion, and the director of a nearby art gallery claims that at some point the man dropped the gun towards the street, after raising his hands.

The attack also left an unknown number of injured, of which 11 are in serious condition. The square was cordoned off and the surrounding area evacuated, as reported by Mayor Bohuslav Svobona. The students took refuge in the university's classrooms and libraries, some of them even crouched on a ledge a few meters from the attacker.

Prime Minister Piatr Fiala suspended the agenda he had planned for today, in order to address the emergency in the Czech capital.

