At least 15 people have died and 70 have been injured on Monday night in the collapse of Line 12 of the Mexico City Metro, as confirmed by local authorities.

The incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. (local time), on Tláhuac Avenue, at the height of Olivos station, when the overpass of the rails has collapsed with the subway, according to the Mexican media ‘La Working day’.

Rescue teams have come to the scene and are working to care for the affected people and rescue others who have been trapped between the wagons, including Civil Protection of the Government of Mexico, the Ministry of Health and the Government of Mexico City.

The 70 wounded that the Secretariat for Comprehensive Risk Management and Civil Protection of Mexico City has confirmed are being transferred to the Belisario Domínguez Specialty Hospital, Tláhuac General Hospital and Iztapalapa General Hospital.

The head of Government of Mexico City, Claudia Sheinbaum, has reported the accident through her Twitter profile, in a publication in which she has warned that she was moving to the place.

«What happened was the expiration of a trab when a train was passing. They are going to do all the investigations until we know what the causes are, “Sheinbaum told the media already in place.

The head of Government of Mexico City has advanced that for the moment the rescue has been interrupted because the train “is very weak” and a crane is expected to continue.