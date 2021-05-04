At least 15 people died and another 70 were injured when a bridge collapsed on Monday night Elevated track of line 12 of the Mexico City Metro, between the Olivos and Tezonco stations on which a train with several wagons circulated.

«Unfortunately what happened was the expiration of a beam when passing a convoy. All investigations will be carried out to find out the causes that caused this accident “, which occurred shortly before 22.20 local time (03.20 GMT on Tuesday), reported the head of government of the capital, Claudia Sheinbaum, at a press conference at the site of the accident. “So far we have 15 people who lost their lives and 70 injured. The maneuvers were interrupted due to the weakness of one of the downed wagons, “he added. Sheinbaum said that 34 people were transferred to hospitals of the municipalities of Tlahuac and Iztapalapa and some of the 70 injured got out on their own feet. Officials from the General Prosecutor’s Office of the capital are on the scene to identify the deceased.

Gallery.



Tragedy in the Mexico City subway. /

Agencies

The first video images show how two subway cars they fell on the road where dozens of vehicles were circulating at that time. Dozens of emergency vehicles with more than a hundred rescuers immediately arrived at the scene to help the victims and move the collapsed train. In a video of the cameras of the surveillance system of the Government of Mexico City, it is observed how the elevated structure breaks when the train passes by, which collapses from a height of about 20 meters, and two wagons of the convoy are left in ‘V ‘and hit the ground.

The installation is part of the subway bridge built during the administration of Marcelo Ebrard (2006-2012), now the country’s chancellor. Line 12 was inaugurated on October 30, 2012, but was closed in March 2014 due to failures and reopened from October to November (in several sections) in 2015. The section was rehabilitated under the government of Mayor Miguel Ángel Mancera (2012 -2012) later and, according to the residents of the area, the structure was affected by the earthquakes of September 2017.

The Metro of the Mexican capital transports about 6 million people every working day, which makes it one of the busiest in the world, although its demand drops during the weekend. Various citizen organizations have criticized the precariousness of the facilities and the lack of maintenance that causes frequent interruptions in the Metro service.