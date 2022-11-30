At least 15 people died and another 28 were injured, mostly young students, in a bomb attack on Wednesday during midday prayers at an Islamic center in northern Afghanistan.

The attack took place around 12:45 p.m. in the Jahadia madrasa or Islamic schoola training center in the city of Aybak, in the province of Samangan, “during prayers,” the provincial information director, Imdadullah Muhajir, told EFE.

“The enemy of the nation placed explosives inside the madrasa, killing 15 students and injuring 28 others,” he said.

So far no armed group has claimed responsibility for this attack. However, everything points to the jihadist group Islamic State (IS), who has claimed responsibility for similar attacks over the last year in Afghanistan, especially in centers of worship.

Since the Taliban came to power in August last year, the Islamic State of Khorasan, the Afghan branch of the terrorist group, has emerged as the main threat to the country’s stability, although the fundamentalist government insists on deny that the armed organization represents a security challenge.

The IS has claimed responsibility for numerous attacks, especially against members of the Hazara Shiite minority, in addition to bombing and suicide attacks on mosques, schools, diplomatic or high-security areas.

Only last September at least 53 people died, including 46 girls and young women, and 110 were injured, in a suicide attack against an educational center located in a neighborhood of the discriminated Shiite Hazara minority in Kabul.

The Taliban, for their part, have led operations in various parts of the country in an attempt to dismantle the jihadists and materialize the security promises they made during the war, before coming to the government, when they ensured that the areas under their control were free of terrorism and crime.

