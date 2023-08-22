At least 15 people died and 36 were injured after the crash of a bus carrying migrantsmostly Venezuelans, on a highway in southern Mexico, state authorities reported on Tuesday.

The accident occurred at kilometer 91 of the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway, near the border between the southern state of Oaxaca and the central state of Puebla.

“In the early morning of this Tuesday, August 22, on the Cuacnopalan-Oaxaca highway (km 91), a bus carrying mostly Venezuelan migrants collided with a trailer, unfortunately 15 people lost their lives,” reported the Ministry of the Interior (Segob) of Puebla on the social network X.

The authorities did not detail the nationalities of the deceased or their identity..

The governor of Oaxaca, Salomón Jara, offered to “collaborate as necessary” and “provide support to the injured people,” but did not offer further details of the incident.

“We send a hug and our condolences to the families of the deceased, to whom we will also provide all our support,” the state president, of the ruling National Regeneration Movement (Morena), said on social networks.

The fact reflects a trend of bus accidents that transport migrants crowded on highways in Mexico, where just last July 28 five Hondurans died in a mishap in Tabasco, in the southeast of the country.

Just last week, Mexico’s National Migration Institute (INM) found 129 migrants from Egypt and eight from Mauritania abandoned on a bus in Veracruz, the country’s eastern state.

The phenomenon reflects the unprecedented migratory flow in the region, with more than 2.76 million undocumented immigrants intercepted by the United States at the border with Mexico during fiscal year 2022.

EFE