NFollowing a technical glitch in the payment of salaries to civil servants, unrest has broken out in Papua New Guinea. According to security authorities, at least 15 people were killed in Wednesday's riots. The situation appeared to have spiraled out of control as police and other security forces went on strike after being paid only about half of their usual salaries.

Those affected initially demonstrated peacefully in the capital Port Moresby. However, there was also vandalism and looting. People broke into stores and shopping centers and set vehicles and buildings on fire. Images showed looters pushing shopping carts filled with various goods. Plumes of smoke rose over the city. “Moresby is burning,” was the headline in The National newspaper the next day.

Prime Minister James Marape's government called in the military for help. On Thursday, soldiers and police patrolled Port Moresby together. “The police did not work in the city yesterday. People had taken advantage of the lawlessness, not all people, but in some areas of our city,” Marape said, according to Australian broadcaster ABC.

Police Chief David Manning said the payout glitch had “hurt a lot of people,” according to The National newspaper. “That should not have happened. It is disrespectful to the police officers and other affected public employees.” According to the government, the outstanding wages should be paid with the next salary. Many of those affected apparently suspected a sudden tax increase as the reason for the reduced salaries.

Analysts said the glitch occurred at a time of heightened economic and political tensions. Many of the approximately ten million inhabitants suffered from increased living costs and the growing gap between rich and poor. 38 percent of the population lives below the poverty line. There are also said to be efforts to put Marape under pressure. Impeachment proceedings could be initiated against him in the coming months.