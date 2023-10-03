After launching police operations throughout the country this Tuesday, October 3, Turkish security forces arrested 145 people for alleged links with the banned Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK), considered by Ankara as a “terrorist” group. The arrests took place after last Sunday’s suicide attack against the headquarters of the Ministry of the Interior. The PKK claimed responsibility for the attack.

The Minister of the Interior, Ali Yerlikaya, assured that among those detained are dozens of suspects of being part of the “intelligence structure” of the expelled Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

At least 12 other suspected PKK members were detained in a separate operation in five provinces.

466 operations have been carried out against the “intelligence units” of the Kurdish militant group PKK throughout the country, Yerlikaya confirmed.

File-Members of the Turkish Police Special Forces stand guard in front of the Interior Ministry after a bomb attack, in Ankara, Turkey, on October 1, 2023. © Reuters/Cagla Gurdogan

These operations occurred after the bomb attack last Sunday, October 1, in front of the entrance to the General Directorate of Security of the Ministry of the Interior. In the attack, the two attackers died and two police officers were injured.

According to Turkish authorities, the two attackers parked a vehicle near the scene; one of them blew himself up and the other was killed by the security forces.

The PKK later claimed responsibility for the attack and Ankara launched airstrikes against Kurds in northern Iraq.

The PKK, founded in 1978 as a political party, also has an armed wing and defends the independence of Kurdistan.a territory that includes parts of Iraq, Syria, Iran and Türkiye.

The Kurds are considered the largest ethnic group in the Middle East, but without their own state. And although they spread across several countries, Turkish territory is home to the largest number of them, around 20% of the population.

A series of lethal attacks weighs on the movement, which is why it is classified as a terrorist organization, both by Ankara, the United States and the European Union.

Opposition journalist detained

Among those captured this Tuesday is also the 73-year-old news anchor Aysenur Arslan. The woman, who works for the opposition network ‘Halk TV’, was detained at her home, accused by prosecutors of “terrorist propaganda” and praising criminal activity”, after on Monday, October 2, 2023, during a broadcast, will question the details of the official version of Sunday’s attack.

“Perhaps the person who allegedly blew himself up did not know that the terrorist had a remote-controlled explosive or in the car. Because it is so useless that you can come and die without doing anything (…) They were avenging the death of a PKK terrorist. You can’t die without doing anything. It’s contradictory. He blew himself up out of nowhere,” Arslan said.

“Of course, I can’t say for sure, but this is essentially one of the things that comes to mind. Why did the driver of a car die? It’s so easy that you unlock it, start the engine, put on the pump and go,” the communicator questioned.

Following her comments, the Supreme Council of Radio and Television announced that it was launching an investigation against the journalist and her statements also raised the anger of the Government.

However, organizations such as Amnesty International have previously reported that freedom of expression and the press are constantly under attack. In 2016, the Committee to Protect Journalists even called the country the “biggest jailer” of reporters in the world.

With Reuters, AP and local media