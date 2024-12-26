At least 14 members of the Ministry of the Interior of the new Syrian Government have been killed and ten others have been injured in an “ambush” that took place in the province of Tartus, in the far west of Syria, according to the authorities.

The Minister of the Interior, Mohamed Abdel Rahman, explained that the victims have been “exposed to an ambush by the remains of the old regime in the rural area of ​​the Tartus governorate, while fulfilling their duties to maintain the safety and protection of the people.”

«Today, the Ministry of the Interior has demonstrated an example of sacrifice to preserve the security and stability of Syria and its people. These sacrifices will not stop until stability is achieved, and security is extended to the Syrian people. We will strike with an iron fist anyone who dares to alter the security of Syria and the lives of its people,” he declared, according to a statement published by the ministerial portfolio on his profile on the social network Facebook. According to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights, a patrol of security forces affiliated with the Department of Military Operations was going to arrest the former director of the military justice department of the former regime, Muhammad Kanjo Hasan, who had been one of those responsible for the crimes perpetrated in Sednaya prison, when several armed youths attacked the patrol.





The organization, based in London but with informants in the Arab country, has indicated that the wanted man was considered one of the criminals who handed down death sentences and arbitrary sentences against thousands of prisoners. In addition, he has indicated that at least three militiamen have died and that there have been injuries on both sides. Following this situation, the Syrian authorities have sent military reinforcements to the area, where clashes have occurred. Likewise, security forces have detained “dozens” of people, who have been transferred to a security center. On the other hand, members of Islamic State cells They have killed three soldiers from the old regime in the governorate of Homs, also in the west of the country.

