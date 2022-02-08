The heavy rains that fell in the early hours of this Tuesday in the Colombian town of Pereira caused a landslide that left at least 14 dead and 35 injured. The mayor of the city indicated that at least one person remains missing, although neighbors indicate that several would have been left under the rubble.

In the city of Pereira, capital of the department of Risaralda (center), heavy rains on the night of Monday, January 7, led to a landslide in the La Esneda neighborhood. The avalanche collapsed several houses during the early hours of Tuesday.

The event has caused the death of at least 14 people, according to the Mayor of Pereira, Carlos Maya, and the Ombudsman’s Office. Maya also reported at least one missing person.

“At this time our Risaralda regional office informs us that, according to the reports of the institutions present at the site of the landslide in La Esneda, Avenida del Río, there are 14 deaths in this landslide, three of them are children,” confirmed the Ombudsman on his Twitter social network profile.

In search of missing persons after the avalanche in Pereira

According to the National Unit for Disaster Risk Management (UNGRD), mobilized due to the magnitude of the landslide, 35 people would have been injured. Witnesses to what happened told the Colombian media that there are still people under the rubble and mud.

“With the entire government team we are attending to the emergency that arose due to the landslide on Avenida del Río. Solidarity with the victims, God protect our city from more tragedies like this,” Carlos Maya also published on his profile. Twitter.

In an official statement, the Mayor’s Office assured that the event that triggered the emergency was a break in the channel of a ditch that, “when it collapsed, generated an accumulation and constant flow of water towards the hillside”, in which several houses are located. .

First such event in 25 years

Maya also indicated that it is the first event of this type in 25 years in the area, which suffers from flooding of the river at this time of year. “It’s important to recognize that this type of landslide hasn’t happened since 1977,” he said.

“The banks of the Otún River have been invaded many times and although we have evacuated it so that the families do not live at risk, many people return. Now we are focused on recovering the bodies and finding more survivors and then we will think about relocation,” said the mayor to the newspaper ‘El Tiempo’.

Some neighbors told local media that the avalanche dragged some constructions to the Otún River, which crosses Pereira and is currently overflowing. At least 15 homes had to be evacuated due to the risk of more landslides.

With EFE and local media