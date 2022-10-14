At least 14 workers have lost their lives this Friday and 28 have been injured due to an explosion recorded at 3:00 p.m. local time at a coal mine in Amasra, in northwestern Turkey, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu announced. . The rescue teams are now working against the clock to rescue dozens of workers trapped underground, in galleries located between 300 and 350 meters below sea level.

The governor of Bartin, Nurtac Arslan, has confirmed the presence of 44 trapped miners. He has also reported that several workers have already been rescued, some of whom have been taken to hospital. Sanitary personnel and firefighters have traveled to the place, according to the Anatolia agency. The rescue operation has, for its part, almost 150 troops, the Turkish Minister of Health, Fahretin Koca, has specified.

After learning of the event, the Turkish President, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, has ordered the Ministers of the Interior, Energy and Natural Resources and Labor and Social Security, Suleiman Soilu, Fatih Donmez and Vedat Bilgin, respectively, to travel to Amasra . Similarly, the Bartin Attorney General’s Office has launched an investigation into what happened by assigning the case to three prosecutors. According to the mining union Maden-Is, quoted by local media, the explosion was apparently caused by an accumulation of firedamp.