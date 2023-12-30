At least fourteen people died this Saturday and more than a hundred were injured in an attack against the Russian city of Belgorod, capital of the homonymous region bordering Ukraine, for which Moscow blamed the Ukrainian Army.

“According to new data, twelve adults and two children died. 108 people were injured, including fifteen minors,” says the official statement from the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations.

Belgorod governor Vyacheslav Gladkov reported that enemy artillery had fired on the city center, where some 330,000 people live.

For this reason, he recommended that the city's population take shelter in the shelters and underground facilities provided for this purpose.

Among the buildings affected are the regional government headquarters and university buildings, as well as businesses and homes, as reported by the official RIA Nóvosti agency.

Belgorod, which shares a 552-kilometer border with Ukraine, has been the Russian region hardest hit by border incidents. since the military conflict began in February 2022.

By order of the president, Vladimir Putin, a brigade from the Ministry of Health headed by the head of the portfolio traveled to the region.

Russian firefighters extinguishing burning cars after a bombing in Belgorod, Russia. Photo: Russian Emergencies Ministry

“This crime will not go unpunished. The Kiev regime, by committing this crime, is trying to divert attention from the defeat at the front and also provoke us to commit similar acts,” the Russian Defense Ministry reported.

Sources from the Ukrainian secret services informed the press that what happened in Belgorod is a consequence of “the unprofessional actions of the anti-aircraft defense.” Russian” and also to “intentional provocations.

“The Ukrainian defense forces are developing plans whose objectives are precisely military infrastructure,” the source told the online newspaper Ukraínska Pravda.

And they admit that Saturday's attack on military targets in Russian territory is retaliation for Russia's “barbaric bombings” on Friday against several Ukrainian cities.

The Ukrainian army would have thus responded to the wave of massive bombings against the Ukrainian capital and the main cities of the country, the largest of the entire war, since Moscow used about 160 missiles and drones.

🇷🇺🇺🇦 | UKRAINE-RUSSIA WAR: First moments of the launch of a rocket that hits the center of the Russian city of Belgorod.

Precisely, the UN Security Council met urgently this Friday to discuss these attacks, which left at least 39 dead and 160 injured, according to the president, Volodimir Zelenski.

The UN Secretary General strongly condemned the attack, criticism to which the American president, Joe Biden, joined.

“He seeks to annihilate Ukraine and subjugate its people. He must be stopped,” he said.

Russian bombing caused damage to residential areas in Ukraine, a maternity hospital, schools, daycare centers, parks, a metro station, a shopping center and energy infrastructure, causing power outages in various parts of the country.

The United Nations Security Council will meet this Saturday to discuss the attack, according to the Russian mission to the UN. “Today at 4 pm there will be a meeting of the Security Council at the request of Russia, in relation to the attacks in Belgorod,” the Russian mission reported on its social networks.

