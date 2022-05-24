UpdateSeveral people were killed in a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas today. At least fourteen children and a teacher were killed. The 18-year-old gunman, who had previously shot his grandmother, also did not survive the shooting.

Texas Governor Greg Abbot just announced this at a press conference. The gunman, an 18-year-old high school student in Uvalde, allegedly had a handgun and possibly a rifle. “He shot and brutally and incomprehensibly killed fourteen students and a teacher.”

The district education board announced via Twitter at approximately 2.15 pm local time (9:15 pm Dutch time) that a gunman was walking around Robb primary school, which has just under six hundred students. Shots were heard outside the buildings and the possible gunman would then have holed up in the building. As a precaution, all schools in the district were closed. The public was urged not to come to the schools anymore.

Dead and wounded

Not much later, at 1 p.m. local time, local authorities reported that the gunman had been arrested. It became clear that the wounded were being treated at several hospitals in the area, but the exact number of victims remained unknown for some time.

Abbott announced that 14 children were killed, as well as a teacher. The shooter also did not survive the incident. He was believed to have been killed by police bullets, Abbott reported. It would be an 18-year-old boy who also shot his grandmother just before the shooting at the school. How she is doing has not yet been announced. Several injuries are also reported. See also War intensifies, but Ukraine tries to resume “normality”

Police walk near Robb Elementary School following a shooting, Tuesday, May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas. (AP Photo/Dario Lopez-Mills) © AP



Uvalde is located in Texas, about 85 miles west of San Antonio. The motive for the shooting has not yet been released.

Officers now escorted the children present to places where their parents can pick them up.

Officers at the school in Uvalde, Texas. © Reuters



Police at the school in Uvalde. © Reuters

