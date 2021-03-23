At least 137 people were killed last weekend in an attack by armed individuals against several villages in the Tahoua region, in northwestern Niger and near the border with Mali. Villages in the area were attacked on Sunday by unidentified individuals, according to the government spokesman, Abdoulraman Zakaria, who announced that a military contingent had been sent that came to confront the assailants, although he did not specify more.

Sources from the security forces cited by the RFI station confirmed the attack and at least 130 deaths, figures that could increase as new balances arrive, according to the agencies DPA and EP. Dozens of assailants arrived on motorcycles and “shot at everything that moved” in the villages of Intazayene, Bakorat and Wistane, as well as in several “surrounding camps,” a local official said. A large part of the victims would be internally displaced.

The Sahel region, and in particular the border area between Mali, Burkina Faso and western Niger, has experienced a serious deterioration in security as a result of the actions of the terrorist groups operating in it, mainly the subsidiaries of Al- Qaida and Islamic State (IS). It is precisely in this area that there are international military forces, under the aegis of the United Nations, the United States and also the EU.

Previous attacks



On March 15, suspected jihadists attacked vehicles returning from the great weekly market of Banibangou and the village of Darey-Daye, killing its inhabitants and setting vehicles and barns on fire, with a balance of 66 deaths. On the same day, an IS attack against the Malian army in the same area left 33 soldiers dead.

This increase in attacks represents a great challenge for the new head of state in Niger, Mohamed Bazoum, after his victory in the February elections.