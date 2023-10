How did you feel about the content of this article?

The origin of the fire that hit the Teatre, Golden and La Fonda nightclubs has not yet been discovered. | Photo: Marcial Guillén/EFE

A fire in a nightclub in Murcia, a city in southeastern Spain, spread to two other neighboring clubs and left at least 13 people dead early this Sunday morning (01). In one of them, the roof collapsed. Emergency services continue to search for other victims.

The origin of the fire that hit the Teatre, Golden and La Fonda nightclubs has not yet been discovered. What is known so far is that the fire started at the La Fonda nightclub and only then spread to the others. To date, no victims have been identified. Regional authorities only reported that one of the nightclubs hit by the fire was frequented by the region’s Latino community.

Murcia city hall declared three days of mourning and the city’s mayor, José Ballesta, sent a message of comfort to the victims’ families and friends. Local authorities also organized care for family members by teams of psychologists. Ballesta convened a crisis office to monitor the damage and is expected to hold a press conference with more information this Sunday.

This is the second biggest nightclub fire in Spain when considering the number of deaths. In 1990, 43 people died when the Flying nightclub in Zaragoza also caught fire.