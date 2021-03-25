Inhabitants of a community located in Petatlán, Guerrero, await medical attention at the local clinic. Nayeli Cruz

The economic crisis triggered by COVID-19 pushed 13 million Mexicans into working poverty, seeing their income go from medium to low, according to data from the Espinosa Yglesias Study Center (CEEY), an independent analysis organization. The result was a net increase of 4% in the country’s working poverty, which refers to having an income that is not enough to buy the basic food basket. The increase reversed the progress made in 2019.

“The pandemic itself has an effect”, explained this Thursday the specialist Rodolfo de la Torre in the virtual presentation of the Fourth Social Mobility Bulletin, “but most of the disruption to the labor market comes from the activity suspension measures economic that affect a large number of companies ”.

The Government decreed a 15% increase in the minimum wage for 2021, however, the report says, “the impact will be limited if the economy is not energized. To achieve a recovery in income, a policy of incentives for employment is required for micro, small and medium-sized enterprises, and extraordinary tax returns for those who are self-employed ”.

The government of President Andrés Manuel López Obrador resisted pressure to give employment subsidies or tax waivers to companies at the beginning of the pandemic last year. “They would like, economic sectors as well, not all, for us to apply the same recipes as before: in the face of the crisis, IMF credit; in the face of the crisis, ask the people to tighten their belts; in the face of the crisis, fiscal subsidies; in the face of the crisis, bailouts, bailouts, no longer, we have to protect the poor first, ”said the president at a press conference on April 1, 2020.

36% of the population suffered from social mobility of some kind. While 20% fell into working poverty, 16% surpassed it, something that has happened in Mexico annually for the last three years. “In other words,” explained de la Torre, “if we add those who come out of poverty with those who fall out of poverty, it is more than a third of the national population, which illustrates that it is very difficult to permanently escape from this. condition given the enormous fluctuation around the poverty line ”.

The CEEY argues that in order to reduce the proportion of workers who fall into poverty each year, and that progress in combating working poverty is sustained over time, it is necessary to expand social security. “In the future, to truly overcome poverty and increase labor mobility, universal social protection is urgently required,” the report says.

Subscribe here to newsletter of EL PAÍS México and receive all the informative keys of the current situation of this country