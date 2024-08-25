Deutsche Wellei Deutsche Welle https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/deutsche-welle/ 08/25/2024 – 11:55

A boat carrying 25 Ethiopians and two Yemenis capsized after leaving Djibouti, killing 11 men and two women. Operations to find the 14 missing are underway. At least 13 people have died and 14 are missing after a migrant boat capsized off the coast of Yemen, the International Organization for Migration (IOM), a UN agency, said on Sunday (25/08).

The vessel had departed from Djibouti in the Horn of Africa with 25 Ethiopians and two Yemenis on board, it said. The dead included 11 men and two women, and operations to find the missing were ongoing.

“This latest tragedy is a stark reminder of the dangers faced by migrants on this route,” said Matt Huber, IOM’s acting chief of mission in Yemen.

IOM has recorded more than 97,200 migrant arrivals to Yemen in 2023, more than the previous year.

In June and July, there were more shipwrecks off the coast of the country, the poorest in the Arabian Peninsula and which has been suffering from war since 2014.

Most migrants arrive in Saudi Arabia and other countries in the region, where they work as laborers or domestic servants.

md (AFP/Reuters)