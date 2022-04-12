CR Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 4:20 p.m.



At least 13 people have been injured in a shooting at a New York subway station. As reported by the New York Fire Department, the events occurred at the Sunset Park subway station in Brooklyn. There, according to local media, “several unexploded devices” have also been found. Still, the New York Police have reported on their Twitter account that there are no “active artifacts at this time.”

The attack occurred at 8:30 a.m. local time (2:30 p.m. in Spain) and at the moment, the emergency services are on the scene, and according to the Reuters agency, there are still no estimates of how many more people could have been affected.

According to CNN, the police are trying to find the alleged perpetrator, who was wearing a gas mask and an orange vest and would have thrown several “artifacts”. Thus, according to the same sources, several witnesses claim to have heard explosions.