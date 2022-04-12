FM Tuesday, April 12, 2022, 4:36 p.m.



At least 13 people have been injured in a shooting at a New York subway station. As reported by the New York Fire Department, the events occurred at the Sunset Park subway station in Brooklyn. There, according to local media, “several unexploded devices” have also been found. Still, the New York Police have reported on their Twitter account that there are no “active artifacts at this time.”

The attack occurred at 8:30 a.m. local time (2:30 p.m. in Spain) and for the moment, the emergency services are on the scene after receiving a call from inside the station of a person who had been shot. According to the Reuters agency, there are still no estimates of how many more people could have been affected.

According to CNN, the police and special anti-terrorist forces are trying to find the alleged perpetrator, who would have fled the scene. The person responsible is a man approximately 1.70 meters tall and weighing 80 kilos who was wearing a gas mask and an orange construction vest. Thus, according to the same sources, several witnesses claim to have heard explosions and the emergency services have asked the population to avoid the area.

According to the first images spread through social networks, the author would have thrown a smoke grenade into a car and several people would have been injured on the station platform.

Several local media have reported that train traffic had stopped, causing long delays during rush hour in New York. Schools in the area were also closed.