Home page World

Split

A view of the Mountain B Pub after a devastating fire that killed several people. © Anuthep Cheysakron/AP/dpa

A fire broke out at a popular pub in Thailand just after midnight. For many, the bar becomes a deadly prison.

Sattahip – At least 13 people have died in a devastating fire at a large pub on Thailand’s east coast. Around 40 people were injured in the fire on Friday night in Sattahip, eight of them seriously, the Bangkok Post newspaper reported, citing the rescue team.

Most of the victims were found in the toilet rooms and near the entrance. It was initially unclear what caused the fire. Sattahip is about 30 kilometers south of Pattaya.

According to initial findings, all victims – nine men and four women – are Thais, the police said.

Videos on social media show visitors trying to escape the flames at Mountain B Pub with just one open door. People with burning clothes flee into the street and scream, while in the background the whole building is ablaze. The interior of the restaurant was completely destroyed.

According to information from the newspaper “Khaosod”, many guests were trapped in the building because the back exit was locked. In addition, the inside of the pub is said to have been lined with easily combustible foam panels for soundproofing. Eyewitnesses later reported hearing two explosions near the DJ booth.

The bar had only opened a month ago and was particularly popular with young people from the surrounding area.

The tragedy is reminiscent of the fire at the Santika Club nightclub in Bangkok on New Year’s Day 2009 that killed 66 people, Thai media wrote. More than 200 were injured at the time. dpa