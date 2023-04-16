Home page World

At least 13 people have died in a bus accident in India. © dpa/AP

At least 13 people died and 25 were injured in a bus accident near Mumbai on Saturday morning. The cause of the accident is still unclear.

MUMBAI – At least 13 people were killed in a bus accident in India on Saturday morning (April 15). The bus went off the road about 55 kilometers southeast of the metropolis of Mumbai early in the morning and fell into a gorge about 150 meters deep, local media reported. Children are among the dead. At least 25 people were injured.

India: At least 13 people die in bus crash near Mumbai – 25 injured

Rescue work was still ongoing as of Saturday afternoon. The death toll increased throughout the day. Videos on social networks showed how emergency services abseiled down a steep slope. The bus was recovered with a crane, the news agency reported ANI. The cause of the accident is still being investigated, it said. (dpa)