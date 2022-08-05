At least 13 people were killed and 35 injured in a fire at a nightclub in Thailand on Friday. The authorities confirm this to international media. The cause of the fire is not yet known.

The fire in the Mountain B nightclub in the Eastern Thai province of Chonburi, about 180 kilometers from the capital Bangkok, started around 1 a.m. According to Reuters news agency, images show people running from the club as firefighters try to extinguish the fire and search for victims. All the dead have now been identified. Fourteen victims are in critical condition, according to emergency services. A witness who was at the nightclub when the fire broke out told local media that flames erupted over the stage when a singer was performing.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha has expressed his support for the victims’ families and called on nightlife venues across the country to monitor their emergency exits and security measures. The incident comes 13 years after the deadly fire at a New Year’s Eve party at Bangkok’s Santika nightclub, which left 66 people dead and more than 200 injured. Investigations into that fire revealed a lax attitude to safety at nightlife venues.