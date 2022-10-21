STF decision authorizes mayors and companies to release voters access to the service without characterizing a crime

On October 30, at least 13 capitals will offer free public transport for the 2nd round of elections. O Power 360 conducted a survey in 26 states and the Federal District.

Measure contemplates a decision of STF (Supreme Federal Court), which authorized mayors and companies to allow the population access to the service without characterizing an electoral crime. The Court formed a majority on Wednesday (19.Oct.2022) to confirm a determination from the minister Roberto Barroso About the subject.

The decision responds to a request from the Sustainability Network. Congressmen from the acronym, PT and PSB also requested an increase in the supply of public transport in a meeting with Barroso.

Even with the authorization of the STF, some cities decided to keep charging the transport fare, such as São Paulo (SP) and Belo Horizonte (MG), capitals of the 2 largest electoral colleges in Brazil.

The city of São Paulo, where the former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) got more votes than the current Chief Executive, Jair Bolsonaro (PL), in the 1st round, will not offer free public transport on October 30th. SPTrans, the company that manages the city’s buses, said that the measure is not feasible.

Rio de Janeiro (RJ) and Porto Alegre (RS), which are among the 5 cities with the most voters, will allow free access to buses and subways. On Tuesday (18.Oct), the capital of Rio Grande do Sul sanctioned the Free Pass Lawvalid on days when there are elections with mandatory voting.

On election day, in Natal (RN), tickets will cost R$ 2. In Rio Branco (AC), there is a peculiarity: the voter will have free transport, but only on the way back, with proof of vote.

Here is the list with the definition of each of the 27 Brazilian capitals so far:

By the pattern of electoral disputes, the poorest tend to be absent in greater numbers. It is in this range that Lula’s electorate fares best, as search PowerDate held from October 16 to 18, 2022. However, 10 of the 13 capitals that confirmed free transport on October 30 recorded Bolsonaro’s victory in the 1st round.

The PT too stated that he wanted to reduce the number of abstentions in the 2nd round of the presidential race.

On Wednesday (Oct 19), Bolsonaro said that will not appeal against gratuity. “Look, we could appeal, but we’re not going to appeal. Let’s let everyone who can vote, vote and make life easier for those people who don’t have the resources to take transportation to the vote”he told reporters at Palácio da Alvorada.

