At least 125 people were killed in the explosion of a fuel storage facility in Stepanakert. Armenian Minister of Health Anahit Avanesyan announced this on September 26.

“Today we transported from Nagorno-Karabakh the remains of 125 bodies of those killed in the explosion in Nagorno-Karabakh. They were taken to the appropriate unit of the forensic medicine center, where they will be identified. In the process, we will make the findings public,” she said at a briefing.

At least 89 people were also injured. 67 people were taken to the National Burn Center, most of them are in serious condition, the Telegram channel notes Mash.

On September 25, a fuel explosion occurred at a warehouse in the suburbs of Stepanakert. Eyewitnesses reported that there were many drivers near the exploded gasoline tank. They tried to get fuel to leave Karabakh in their own cars. It was initially reported that more than 200 people were injured as a result.

The Russian Ministry of Defense reported that Russian peacekeepers provided medical assistance to 22 local residents injured in the explosion of a fuel storage facility. In total, the peacekeepers are at the disposal of 522 civilians of Nagorno-Karabakh, including 293 children. Accommodation, food and medical care were provided for them.