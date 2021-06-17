The United States is facing a heat wave that has put at least 12 states on alert this week, according to information from CNN. According to Brandon Miller, meteorologist at the North American broadcaster, this scenario is a “clear impact of climate change”.

“Rising temperatures will drive this vicious cycle, especially in places like the western United States, where rainfall has visibly decreased.,” says Miller.

Utah’s capital, Salt Lake City, recorded an all-time record of 41.6°C on Tuesday (June 15, 2021). The government informed that this was the peak temperature observed in 147 years. The record had only been broken twice, in July 2002 and July 1960.

The US National Weather Service in Salt Lake City had already warned, 4 days before the city faced a historic high in temperature, that it would be “too hot for a long time”.

“There’s no easy way to say this, so let’s get straight to the point: it’s going to be really hot for a long time starting next week. This area will be way above normal throughout the week.”, says the Publication on Twitter, made on Friday (11.jun).

Experts, however, predicted that the record on Tuesday (June 15) would be 40.5ºC, 1.1ºC less than what was recorded on the date. According to authorities, temperatures are expected to stay above 37.8°C for 6 consecutive days.

The North American Meteorology Agency warned even for the rise in temperature in several other regions in the west of the country.

continue reading