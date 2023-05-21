A football match in El Salvador ended disastrously on Saturday evening. At least 12 people were killed in a stampede at the stadium. Dozens of football fans had to be treated in hospital for their injuries, two of them are still in a critical condition.

The disaster took place at the Cuscatlán stadium, in the capital San Salvador, where a quarter-final match between league clubs Alianza FC and Club Deportivo FAS was scheduled. Things went wrong when football fans tried to enter the already overcrowded stadium after closing the entrance gates. “The people outside wanted to push in, they fell over us,” an onlooker told the local newspaper La Prensa Grafica.

The match was halted after 16 minutes to allow emergency services to enter the stadium. According to local authorities, there are indications that fake tickets were in circulation.

Nayib Bukele, the president of the Central American country, has announced that the police will conduct a “thorough investigation” into the events at the stadium. “Teams, managers, employees in the stadium, the football federation. Whoever the guilty are, they will not go unpunished.”

Spectators help each other after a stampede at a football stadium in El Salvador. At least 12 people were killed. Photo Milton Flores/AFP

Stadium disaster Java

It is not the first time that people have died from oppression in football stadiums. In October last year, a very large stadium disaster took place in Java. Riots after a competition match killed 129 people.