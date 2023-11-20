Israeli forces accuse Hamas of using the medical center as an operating base; paramilitary group denies

At least 12 people taking shelter in the Indonesian Hospital in the Gaza Strip died during attacks by the IDF (Israel Defense Forces) on the site in the early hours of this Monday (20.Nov.2023). According to the Palestinian Ministry of Health, the bombing also left dozens injured, including 1 doctor.

The hospital center is located in Beit Lahia, north of Gaza, and houses 150 patients, 100 medical professionals and thousands of displaced people within the facilities, according to the Palestinian news agency Wafa.

The region is surrounded by Israeli military personnel, under the allegation that the extremist group Hamas uses the hospital as an operating base. Also according to the IDF, the complex would provide access to a series of underground tunnels used by the paramilitary organization. Hamas denies the information.

This is not the first time that Israel has carried out an offensive against a Palestinian hospital. Last week, on November 15, Israeli forces began an operation at Al-Shifa hospital, the largest in the Gaza Strip.

During the attack, the director general of hospitals in the Gaza Strip, Munir al-Bursh, told Al Jazeera that IDF agents searched the basements of the medical complex and entered the surgery and emergency wards. The report also reported gunshots and explosions at the location.

In another interview with the channel Al Jazeerathe spokesman for the Ministry of Health, Ashraf al-Qudra, said he feared “May the Israeli forces repeat what they did at Al-Shifa Hospital” at the Indonesian Hospital.