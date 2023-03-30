Home page World

At least 12 people have died in a fire on a passenger ferry in the Philippines. The cause of the fire is still unclear.

Manila – At least twelve people died in a fire on a passenger ferry on Thursday night (March 30) in the south of the Philippines, reports the German Press Agency. Three children were among the dead, including a six-month-old baby, Basilan province governor Jim Salliman told AFP on Thursday.

According to the Coast Guard and Civil Protection, 195 passengers and 35 crew members were rescued alive by the “MV Lady Mary Joy 3”. A total of 14 people were injured, seven more were initially missing. However, the number of missing persons could increase further, as there may have been unregistered persons on board.

Passengers rest after being rescued from the burning ferry. © Uncredited/dpa

At least twelve dead: the cause of the fire on the passenger ferry in the Philippines is still unclear

The ferry caught fire near Baluk Baluk Island around 880 kilometers south of the capital Manila around 11 p.m. local time. At this point, most of the passengers were already asleep, as Rejard Marpe from the local coast guard said. Dramatic scenes then played out on board. According to Nixon Alonzo, chief of disaster management for the region, some passengers jumped into the sea to avoid the flames.

Accident with fire on the passenger ferry with at least twelve dead in the Philippines is not an isolated case

“Some of the dead were found on the ship, others drowned,” Alonzo said. The cause of the fire was initially unclear. However, according to the German Press Agency, some survivors reported that the fire started in cabins with air conditioning.

Traveling on the water is part of everyday life in the Philippines, which is made up of more than 7000 islands. Accidents are common there due to inadequate safety standards and overcrowding. The oil tanker “MT Princess Empire” recently sank there, and since then an oil slick has been spreading off the Philippines. (Niklas Mueller)