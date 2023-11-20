At least 12 people, including wounded and medical personnel, died today in direct attacks from the Israeli Army to the Indonesian hospital, located near Jabalia, in the north of the Gaza Strip, the Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by Hamas, denounced this Monday.

“The Israeli occupation forces put thousands of wounded, medical personnel and displaced people in the circle of death as a result of the direct and repeated attacks on the Indonesian Hospital“said Ministry spokesman Ashraf al Qudra.

According to Health, this is “a new crime committed by the Israeli occupation against hospitals in the Gaza Strip,” and he assured that the Indonesian “was attacked with artillery by tanks”, causing numerous injuries, including the head of the orthopedics department, Dr. Adnan al Bursh, with a serious head injury.

Israel has attacked several hospitals in the Strip in recent weeks, arguing that Hamas militants were hiding there, although the most notable was the siege of the Al hospital. Shifa in the last week, the largest in the Strip located in Gaza City.

Israel alleges that Hamas had its main command center in the basement of that hospital and yesterday presented evidence that supposedly supports that thesis: it showed the discovery of 55 meters of a fortified underground tunnel; showed videos from the same day of the October 7 attack where it is seen how They brought several injured kidnapped people to the Shifa, and they claimed to have forensic evidence that the captive soldier Noa Marciano was murdered by Hamas inside that hospital, after being injured in a bombing.

After almost a week of siege and having entered some areas of the compound on several occasions, Israel ordered the evacuation of everyone inside the Shifa hospital on Saturday. about 3,000 people including medical personnel, injured and displaced.

Dozens of seriously injured people, including several premature babies, died from the siege, lack of medicine, water and fuel.

In the evacuation, many moved to the south of the enclave, where Israel’s attacks are less intense, but some, especially the more seriously injured who could not endure that displacement, went to the Indonesian hospital, in Jabalia, north of Gaza City, today attacked by Israel.

EFE

