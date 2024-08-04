At least 12 priests were arrested in recent days in a new Wave of arrests against Catholic Church members in Nicaraguareported a human rights NGO working from exile in Costa Rica on Saturday.

“In the last 48 hours there has been a escalation of repression against priests of the Catholic Church” in the department of Matagalpa, in the north of the country, the Nicaragua Never Again Collective said in a statement.

“ Several parishes have been besieged and at least 12 priests arbitrarily detained some of whom are missing and have been forcibly disappeared,” the organization said.

On Thursday and Friday, Nicaraguan police carried out raids in parishes in the dioceses of Matagalpa and Estelí (north), said Martha Patricia Molina, a lawyer and researcher on church issues, exiled in the United States, on social network X.

Nicaraguan human rights activist Haydee Castillo, also exiled in the United States, told X that “last night Matagalpa was besieged by police and paramilitary forces.”

The Nicaraguan government has not referred to that information.

President Daniel Ortega and his wife, Vice President Rosario Murillo, say the church supported anti-government protests in 2018 that left more than 300 people dead, according to the UN, and which Managua considers a coup attempt sponsored by Washington.

Murillo has described religious people as “children of the devil” or “agents of evil” who carry out “spiritual terrorism.”

“This is the biggest crackdown since December 2023,” when another dozen priests were arrested, the group said. Last January, around thirty religious leaders were released from prison and sent to the Vatican.

A week ago, a group of experts from the The United Nations denounced that the Nicaraguan government maintains attacks “systematic” against the Catholic Church and other Christian denominations since the 2018 protests.

From April 2018 to March 2024, the group recorded “73 cases of arbitrary detentions of members of the Catholic Church and other Christian denominations,” although it said “the total number could be higher.”