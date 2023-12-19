Home page World

The earthquake struck overnight with a magnitude of 6.2. Over 118 people died in China, hundreds are now sitting outside in sub-zero temperatures.

Beijing – In the middle of the night, the earth suddenly shakes. People flee their homes in panic and wait outside in the freezing cold. Houses collapse, roads are damaged.

At least 118 dead in earthquake in China – over 500 people injured

At least 118 people have died in a severe earthquake in northwest China. Like the state news agency Xinhua reported, over 500 injuries were also reported after the magnitude 6.2 quake late on Monday evening.

At least 105 people died in Jishishan County in Gansu Province. The neighboring province of Qinghai reported 13 deaths. China's state and party leader Xi Jinping called for everything to be done to save people.

Severe earthquake in China: Rescue workers search for survivors in Gansu province. © picture alliance/dpa/CHINATOPIX/AP

Earthquake victims are threatened with cold: temperatures in China fall to -10 degrees

Over 6,000 houses in Jishishan are said to be damaged. There was a power outage and water supply in several villages.

According to the local weather agency, the minimum temperature in Jishishan is expected to reach minus 10 degrees on Tuesday. The provincial fire and rescue department sent helpers to the region.

Students flee their rooms: earthquakes felt as far away as Gansu

“We are still in shock,” a man from Jishishan told the local news portal about two hours after the quake Jimu. He and his family ran down the stairs from their apartment on the 16th floor. Then they got to safety in the car.

According to eyewitnesses, the quake was also felt in Lanzhou, the provincial capital of Gansu. Videos were shared on social media of students in Lanzhou rushing from their rooms to safety during the night.

Earthquakes occur again and again in the mountainous regions of western China. However, it often affects very sparsely populated regions.

The last major earthquake in China with many deaths occurred last year, when more than 70 people died in the southwest of the country. In 2014, around 600 people died in an earthquake in Yunnan province. In 2008, Sichuan Province was hit by a massive 7.9 magnitude earthquake, killing more than 80,000 people. The earthquake disaster in Morocco resulted in almost 3,000 deaths. (moe/dpa)