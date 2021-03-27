At least 114 people have died in more than 44 locations in Myanmar this Saturday, the 76th Armed Forces Day in the Asian country, due to the repression of the security forces against the protesters who have come out to protest once again against the coup of Military state last month, according to the count formulated by the local media ‘Myanmar Now’.

“As of 9:30 pm tonight (Saturday 27), we have confirmation that 114 civilians have been killed in 44 towns across Myanmar at the hands of the armed forces of the coup regime. Among the dead there are 40 deceased in Mandalay and 27 in Rangoon, “says the media in a message posted on its Twitter account, accompanied by a table of victims made from statements by activists and witnesses.

Also the Association for Aid to Political Prisoners of Burma (AAPP) has reported deaths, specifically “at least 90 deaths”, which is now 423 deaths since the coup and the start of the protests. The balance includes “documented deaths of children, students, youth and civilians,” but “the actual death toll is probably much higher.”

In addition, the AAPP has quantified 3,070 people detained, charged or convicted of crimes related to the protests against the coup d’état of February 1.

These figures imply that only in the last hours the equivalent of a third of the approximate total of 320 deaths registered since the beginning of the protests against the February coup would have died, until this Friday. The incidents have occurred in different demonstrations called in Rangoon, Lashio, Mandalay, Meikhtila, Kyaukpadaung and Kyeikhto.

The democratic opposition has already described the day as a Day of Shame of the Armed Forces, with the Committee in Representation of the Union Parliament (CRPH), a kind of clandestine democratic government formed after the coup by the elected parliamentarians of the League National for Democracy, in the lead.

The fatalities included a 13-year-old girl, according to Myanmar Now sources, as well as a 21-year-old, identified as Chit Bo Nyein, captain of the U21 team of the Hantharwady United soccer club, who was shot. from the security forces when he was helping at his family’s teahouse in the town of Insein, in Rangoon, according to witnesses to DPA.

In addition, ‘Myanmar Now’ has reported a one-year-old baby injured after being hit by a rubber bullet in Mayangone, in Rangoon, when he was playing in the street near a military contingent.

Meanwhile, the United States Embassy has confirmed in recent hours a shooting attack against the American Center in Rangoon, without identifying those responsible for the moment. The attack has left no victims to mourn.

Military “shot to the head” threats



Promises of free elections such as the one held this Saturday by the Burmese Army Commander-in-Chief, Min Aung Hlaing, contrast with announcements such as the one made the day before by the state news channel MRTV, which warned civilians not to go out to the streets today because they could get “shot in the head or in the back.”

Since the dictatorship, they denounce that young people are being “deceived” by “foreign henchmen” and assure that they only join the protests because “they mistakenly believe that it is a video game.”

Conclusions should be drawn from the previous ugly deaths. You could be in danger and get shot in the head and back. Do not be fooled, boys and girls! ”, The dictatorship has called, while it has appealed to families to prevent their children from participating in the protests.

Until now, the military authorities argued that a “minimal use of force was being made to stop the protests” and that “the use of live ammunition is not allowed.” Rubber bullets are theoretically only fired below the waist.

Meanwhile, oblivious to everything at least formally, the military leadership has celebrated in the capital of the country, Naipidó, the beginning of the armed resistance against the Japanese occupation, on March 27, 1945.

The leader of the dictatorship, General Min Aung Hlaing, stressed in a 30-minute speech that “the Army will protect the people of Myanmar and strive for democracy.” The foreign presence has been limited to Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin, ‘Myanmar Now’ reported.

Day against the military dictatorship



As usual, the protesters have demanded the release of the country’s ‘de facto’ leader, Aung San Suu Kyi, now under house arrest after the coup, this time under the slogan Day Against Military Dictatorship. The Burmese Army has denounced that the detainee’s party, the National League for Democracy, manipulated the result of the November 2020 elections, which triggered the coup. The party denies the accusations and asks the military to provide proof of this.

Meanwhile, the Secretary-General’s special envoy for Myanmar, Christine Schraner Burgener, has once again declared herself extremely concerned about the ongoing violence committed by the country’s security forces. “Among the dead are women, youth and children,” he pointed out, before calling for “a firm and unified international response, towards the reestablishment of the democratically elected government in Myanmar.”

The spokesman for the United States Department of State, Ned Price, has also expressed his concern about the situation in the country and has indicated that he is “shocked” and “saddened” by the indications that the “security forces” are using lethal force against the population «.

In a statement, he described these acts as “brutal” and “horrible” and regretted that they are also affecting young children, who have also died at the hands of the military. The “regime can not rule by terror”, has riveted.

Following the news of the massacre, the UN and the EU have also condemned the intervention of the Burmese security forces. Thus, the UN has declared itself “horrified” by what it has described as an “unnecessary loss of life.”

The EU delegation in Myanmar has stated that this Saturday “will be recorded as a day of terror and disgrace.” “The killing of unarmed civilians, including children, is an indefensible act,” the mission announced on its Twitter account.

For its part, the UN team deployed in the country has also said it is very “concerned” about the impact of political events, especially in the areas now affected by the conflict.

Thus, he explained that the team is assisting approximately 1 million people, of which a third are internally displaced. However, he lamented that the work of NGOs is “hampered by lack of access to the banking system.”

Meanwhile, one of the ethnically based armed groups active in Myanmar, the Karen National Union, has reported an attack on a military post near the border with Thailand in which ten soldiers, including a lieutenant colonel, and one of the attackers.