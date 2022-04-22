At least 113 healthcare workers with long-term covid have since been fired. At least another 98 employees have been dismissed, as a result of which they will be fired within the foreseeable future, FNV Zorg & Welzijn reports.

The union has requested the work situation of 1,000 healthcare workers who became ill during the first corona wave and now still have long-term covid two years later. Of them, 518 people completed the poll. According to FNV Vice-President Kitty Jong, more than 40 percent of those people have now been or will be fired as ‘a step towards all those healthcare professionals who were on the front line to keep the Netherlands running’.

At the end of February, the cabinet announced that employers in the care sector can make use of a subsidy scheme to keep employees with long-term covid in service for at least six months. It concerns people who became ill between March 2020 and December 2020.

Infected in the workplace

According to FNV, this arrangement comes too late. Only ten health care providers who completed the survey said that their employer will use the subsidy. Furthermore, the largest part, 59 percent, stated that the employer will not use the scheme. It is likely that the employee would not fully recover within six months. In 29 percent, the option was not discussed with the boss, because the health care workers did not know it existed.

FNV wants Minister for Long-term Care Conny Helder to make a Covid-19 fund available to financially compensate dismissed care providers. “The majority of them are eventually infected in the workplace,” says Jong. “The nursing homes were locked, personal protective equipment was virtually unavailable.” The union believes that such a fund should be comparable with current funds for occupational diseases, such as people who work with asbestos or people who have contracted painting disease.

