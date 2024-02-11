At least 112 Palestinians have been killed in the last 24 hours and another 173 have been injured in Israeli attacks on the Gaza StripThe Gaza Ministry of Health, controlled by the Islamist group Hamas, reported this Sunday, February 11.

(Also: Moving letter from a Colombian whose husband was kidnapped by Hamas).

With this new number of victims, the number of people killed in the Palestinian enclave due to incessant Israeli attacks rises to 28,176, according to the Ministry.

Likewise, other 67,784 have been injured.



The Ministry warned that these figures are not definitive since there are numerous bodies under the rubble of buildings that cannot be removed due to the Israeli offensive.

Palestinians flee the bombings.

The chief of staff of the so-called Israel Defense Forces (IDF), Lieutenant General Herzi Halevi, visited Khan Yunis yesterday, where he said the fighting was far from over.

“We have not yet finished the fighting in Khan Yunis, we are far from finishing it and we summarize it, so far, as a great success”, said Halevi, quoted in another military statement released last night.

According to Halevi, the Army has killed 1,200 Palestinian fighters in Khan Yunis in hand-to-hand combat and between 1,200 and 1,300 in air strikes.

“Khan Yunis' (Hamas) Brigade is losing its capabilities, which is very, very important. Many commanders were killed and we want to eliminate more of them and also more high-ranking commanders,” the soldier added.

Israel is preparing to launch an offensive against the southern Gazan town of Rafah, where according to UNRWA they have found shelter 1.4 million displaced Palestinians.

The international community has warned that an attack against this area would cause a humanitarian catastrophe.

EFE

More news in EL TIEMPO