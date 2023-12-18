Home page politics

Emergency services search the rubble of a house after an earthquake in southwest China's Sichuan province in September 2021. (Archive image) © Uncredited/CHINATOPIX/AP/dpa

The earth suddenly trembled around midnight in northwest China. Jishishan County in Gansu Province is particularly affected. People endure the cold in sub-zero temperatures.

Beijing – At least 111 people have died in a severe earthquake in northwest China. As the state news agency Xinhua reported, 220 injuries were initially reported after the magnitude 6.2 quake late on Monday evening.

At least 100 people were killed in Jishishan County in Gansu Province. The neighboring province of Qinghai initially reported 11 deaths. China's state and party leader Xi Jinping called for everything to be done to save people.

Eyewitnesses told Xinhua that the earthquake caused damage to houses, roads and other infrastructure. There was a power outage in several villages and the water supply was interrupted.

According to the local weather agency, the minimum temperature in Jishishan is expected to reach minus 10 degrees on Tuesday. The provincial fire and rescue department sent helpers to the region. The railway authority suspended trains from passing through the earthquake zone.

“We are still in shock”

Chinese state media showed photos of people fleeing their homes after the quake and staying outside wrapped in blankets in wintry temperatures. State television showed rescue workers searching for survivors in the rubble.

“We are still in shock,” a man from Jishishan told local news portal Jimu about two hours after the quake. He and his family ran down the stairs from their apartment on the 16th floor. Then they got to safety in the car.

According to eyewitnesses, the quake was also felt in more distant cities such as Lanzhou, the provincial capital of Gansu.

The last major earthquake in China with many deaths occurred last year, when more than 60 people died in the southwest of the country. In 2008, Sichuan Province was hit by a massive 7.9 magnitude earthquake, killing more than 80,000 people. dpa