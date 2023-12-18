Northeast China was hit by a magnitude 6.2 earthquake. The authorities report many deaths and injuries. President Xi Jinping calls for everyone to do everything to save people.

Video footage from Chinese state broadcaster CCTV of a damaged farmhouse near the epicenter Image: dpa

bA severe earthquake in northwest China has killed at least 111 people. As the state news agency Xinhua reported, 220 injuries were initially reported after the magnitude 6.2 quake late on Monday evening.

At least 100 people were killed in Jishishan County in Gansu Province. The neighboring province of Qinghai initially reported 11 deaths. China's state and party leader Xi Jinping called for everything to be done to save people.

The last major earthquake in China with many deaths occurred last year, when more than 60 people died in the southwest of the country. In 2008, Sichuan Province was hit by a massive 7.9 magnitude earthquake, killing more than 80,000 people.